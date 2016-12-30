10 mistakes to avoid when invoicing your customers

Invoicing may be your least favorite paperwork to do as a business owner or freelancer since its time consuming and tedious. But, it’s arguably your most important. After all, if you don’t invoice your customers, you can’t get compensated for your goods or services.

Unfortunately, most people believe that they can quickly create an invoice with a final amount due and that’s it. The problem with that method is this that these invoices contain numerous mistakes that slow down the payment process. Or, even worse, prevent payment altogether.

To ensure that you get paid on-time, here 10 mistakes that you need to avoid when invoicing your customers.

1. Not agreeing on terms in advance

Prior to starting a project or shipping a product to a customer both you and the customer should agree on terms like:

The scope of the project or the goods being purchased.

Your hourly rate or cost of the products.

When and how payment is expected.

When the services will be completed or when items will ship.

Late fees, interest, shipping, restocking, or any other additional costs.

Agreeing on these terms in advance will prevent any miscommunication or delays in payment. And, don’t forget, when both parties agree on these terms make sure that you both sign a contract. It will protect you and your customers from short-changing each other.

2. Waiting to invoice

If your invoice hasn’t been paid within 90 days, then you might as well forget about getting paid entirely because only 18% of those invoices get paid. Ideally, as soon as you complete a project or deliver a product you should send out an invoice immediately. Remember, the sooner you send out an invoice, the sooner you’ll get paid. The only exception is if you and the client or customer have an agreement, like billing them on the first and fifteenth of every month.

You can speed this process up by using cloud billing applications, such as Elorus or Due. Instead of manually creating an invoice you could automate the process if you have recurring orders so that it will automatically send an invoice to the customer or withdraw funds from their bank account or credit card.

3. Vague description of the product or service

When billing customers you need to be as detailed as possible. For instance, you should specify exactly what you are billing the customer for by a creating an itemized list of goods or services. This clearly lets the customer know exactly what they are being charged for. If the invoice is more than initially quoted or includes additional expenses, make sure that this is explained on the bill.

Also, if your customer requires information like an Employer Identification Number or purchase order, make sure that’s included. This not only gives you more of a professional appearance, it also increases your chances of getting paid on time.

4. Incorrect invoice number

A numbering system helps you identify and locate individual invoices, and it makes it easier to track which ones have been paid and which ones have not. It can also be useful for looking up past information for tax purposes.

However, a solid invoice numbering system should be decided on before you start sending out invoices to avoid any confusion. Each invoice needs to have its own unique number and each subsequent invoice should have a number that progresses sequentially. For example, if your first invoice was 0001, you second invoice would be 0002.

With tools like Elorus, this process is automated. This means that it automatically assigns an invoice number based on the previous invoice number. So, if your last invoice was 1009, Elorus would assign your next invoice as 1010.

5. Missing details

This will vary depending on certain state and country laws, but at every invoice should at least include:

Full legal company name, address, and number

Your client’s name and address

Invoice number

Itemized list of goods or services

The date the invoice was sent, along with the due date

Any tax numbers that are required by law

Payment terms

Total amount due

6. Sending invoices to the wrong person or company

It’s not uncommon for businesses to have a billing department, especially larger companies. This means that they’re responsible for handling your invoice and if it’s not sent to them directly this slows down the payment process. Know who should receive invoices and direct them them directly that individual or department.

Also, double check to make sure that you’re sending the invoice to the right customer or organization. Some businesses use similar email addresses, like billing@bigcompany.com. It’s easy to just see ‘billing’ and assume it’s the client you’re sending the invoice to.

7. Poor formatting and editing

Everything from spelling errors, incorrect dollar amounts, and sloppy formatting make you appear unprofessional. However, these mistakes can also prevent you from receiving the payment on time since the customer may not understand the invoice. Always double-check your invoices to catch these mistakes before they’re sent. If possible, have a send set of eyes, like your spouse or a colleague. They’ll help you catch any mistakes that you may have missed.

8. Not including incentives

Want your customers to pay you on time, or even ahead of schedule? Give them a reason to pay the invoice by offering incentives like a discount if they pay early, such as 5% off the total amount due if paid within 10 day. You could also consider using gift cards, credits or future discounts to the customers who pay early.

9. Not using your invoices as a marketing tool

Most businesses and freelancers simply view invoices a tool to get paid. Obviously, this is one the main goal of an invoice, but they can also be used to generate future revenue by using your invoices as a marketing tool.

Unlike marketing materials like email newsletters, display ads, or flyers, your customers pay close attention to an invoice since they’re making sure that they’re being billed correctly. Use this to your advantage by:

Offering a discount for a future purchase or gig

Requesting feedback or a testimonial

Offering a referral incentive if they recommend you or your business

Mentioning the launch of a new product or service

10. Not branding your invoices

Customizing your invoices so that they reflect your brand encourages customers to pay the invoice on-time and sets you apart from competitors. When creating an invoice template for your brand, select a color that not only reflects your brand, but also influences the customer. For example, blue is associated with trustworthiness and professionalism. Also include a logo. It’s been found that you are 3x more likely to get paid if you add a company logo to your invoice.

10 mistakes to avoid when invoicing your customers was originally published on Elorus by John Rampton.