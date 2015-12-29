6 Photographers Shot the Same Person and the Results are Astonishing

A photograph is shaped more by the person behind the camera than by what’s in front of it. And that’s because we have our preconceived notions of who people are based on what we know about their past.

To prove this we invited six photographers to a portrait session with a twist. ‘Decoy’ is one of six experiments from The Lab, designed to shift creative thinking behind the lens.

It reminds us to not judge a book by its cover. Doing good stuff means seeing people as they are, not as we think they are.