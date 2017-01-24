Amazing ancient 1000-year–old windmills still in use today

Alternative source of energy is still on the main issues that mankind is facing. But probably, we could learn and borrow some ancient technology from the past. These 1,000-year-old windmills that are located in the Iranian town of Nashtifan is a wonderful example. And what’s amazing with these windmills is that it’s still in use today. It has really stood the test of time and been used in several centuries making it one of the most remarkable ancient technology that we can see today. Watch this clip.