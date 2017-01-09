Amazing cover of “We Are Number One” played on floppy disks

“We Are Number One” by the LazyTown is a high-energy dance classic. However will it still be danceable when it’s played on the Floppotron? Well, it would probably not be the same just like the original, but it will surely leave you speechless! This is really crazy and could be considered a genius work of art! Watch this clip.
“We Are Number One” by the LazyTown is a high-energy dance classic. However will it still be danceable when it’s played on the Floppotron? Well, it would probably not be the same just like the original, but it will surely leave you speechless! This is really crazy and could be considered a genius work of art! Watch this clip.