Amazing cover of “We Are Number One” played on floppy disks

09 Jan 2017
“We Are Number One” by the LazyTown is a high-energy dance classic. However will it still be danceable when it’s played on the Floppotron? Well, it would probably not be the same just like the original, but it will surely leave you speechless! This is really crazy and could be considered a genius work of art! Watch this clip.

