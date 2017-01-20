HOME ADVERTISE CONTACT
Animals at Oregon Zoo enjoy their first snow of 2017

20 Jan 2017
Kids love and enjoy playing during winter. But did you know animals are also enjoying this cold season as well? In this clip, take a look at how these animals from Oregon zoo welcome their first winter of 2017. Polar bears are enjoying the snow like little kids, probably because it is their natural weather and even some baby elephants are enjoying it too as well as the rest of the animals in the zoo. It is winter but is very heartwarming to see these kind animals happy like this. Watch this clip.

