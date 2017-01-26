Caught in the act: Kids play paint and Dad can’t stop laughing

Being a father is a wonderful experience. But you got to be prepared and have lots of patience and to be understanding as well because believe it or not, there will come a time (or times) when your children will do something both naughty and out-of-this-world and you just can’t suitably punish them and yours is the option whether to laugh or cry! In this clip, here’s a dad that caught his children after they played on some paints. However, instead of getting mad, this dad managed to laugh instead because his kids look so funny! Watch this clip and enjoy!