DuckTales is one of the cartoons that brings a lot of memories from our childhood, especially kids in the 90’s (like myself) that can sing along with the DuckTales theme song or at least that famous “Woohoo!” part.

In this clip, get ready to visit your childhood as David Tennant and the all-new cast of DuckTales covers the original theme song. It will really take you back to the days of your childhood, so get ready for some nostalgia when you listen to this. Watch this clip.