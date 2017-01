A lot of bad things can happen on the road and a lot of unbelievable acts of stupidity. It is good to have a stuff that can help you if you will be unlucky to be involved in an accident and that’s why it is a good reason to have a dashcam. The device achieves a massive popularity in Russia, where video evidence of traffic accidents is a choice to spoken testimony in court. In this clip, here’s a good explanation why you should get one too. Watch this clip.