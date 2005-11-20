HOME ADVERTISE CONTACT
Home > Business > Insurance > Insurance Is Not Gambling

Insurance Is Not Gambling

/
20 Nov 2005
/
/
1 Comment

In my years of working with insurance I have had countless people tell me that buying insurance is nothing more than gambling. Not true. Gambling creates risk, while insurance addresses and protects you from risk. When you gamble, you can finish in one of three places a winner, a looser, or breakeven. You can also choose not to play.

Insurance responds to risk you already face. You own a building, so you want to be sure it’s still there tomorrow. The next day the building is either there, or it’s not. Insurance, unlike gambling, does not create risk.

Gambling Creates Risk

InsuranceResponds to Existing Risk

Gambling Outcomes: Gain, Loss, or Stay Even

Insurance Outcomes: No Loss or Loss

Insurance passes the risk of loss from you to the insurance company. That’s why self-insurance is a misnomer. You either buy insurance, or you don’t. If you don’t buy insurance you are funding the risk yourself. This is also known as retention. You retain the risk.



1 Response

  David
    

    In my years working as an I.T. analyst. I can tell you that the insurance companies get their “formulas” from Wall Street, which in turn got their formulas from Las Vegas. Even though the intellects tell you it is not gambling on a psychological level, this cannot be so for computer systems. They only work on an arithmetic level. As far as the computer system that calculates your premiums and deductibles, you ARE gambling.



