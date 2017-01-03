HOME ADVERTISE CONTACT
Out-of-this-world (literally) version of the Mannequin Challenge

03 Jan 2017
The Mannequin Challenge is one the most viral trends last year. Well, if you think it’s already past its fame, it actually still got arms and legs because of these astronauts. This is a really tough challenge and is hard enough in normal gravity. However, these astronauts took it in another higher bar by trying it out in zero gravity. This is really amazing and could be the most epic Mannequin Challenge ever! Watch and enjoy.

