Ozzy Man made a hilarious review of a Penguin fight that’s storming the Internet

Recently, there has been a video of a brutal penguin fight that’s breaking the internet. This penguin fight caused by a love triangle. It was so strange because penguin is a monogamous animals which means will remain faithful a mate. The fight was caught on film, and rather than watching that messy soap operatic bloodbath, we have here a version with hilarious narration. This will totally crack you up. Watch this clip.
I pulled out and positioned her on her fingers and
knees close to the sting of the bed.