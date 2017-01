This is one-of-a-kind animal rescue story that will both break and touch your heart. Here’s a poor pig named Koa that was found and rescued. Koa was severely beaten by a crowbar and his body was covered in gashes and one wound infested with maggots rehabilitation. To save his life, a search team rushed the scared animal into emergency surgery. Koa’s injuries were so bad, they had to remove his ear. After his recovery, Koa now lives happily with a family where he gets all the love he needed.