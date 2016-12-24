HOME ADVERTISE CONTACT
Simple and yet elegant foldable fireplace decoration to warm up the holidays

24 Dec 2016
This holiday, don’t forget your fireplace for Santa to make his big entrance. If you don’t have, no problem, because if you happen to have a few pieces of scrap wood laying around, you can surely make this crafty foldable fireplace. In this clip, Average Joe’s Joinery provides all the instruction you need to whip this up and even get the kids involved in making the magic. This is a really cool project to warm up the holiday. Watch this clip.

