The Grand Canyon in the rain is breathtaking

The Grand Canyon is majestic and inarguably, magnificent. Located in the northwestern Arizona, it is very a distinguishable landmark that everyone should visit. It is commonly that everyone wants to visit the Grand Canyon on a beautiful sunny day to see its beauty. However, if you go in the rain, you’re in for an unusual treat. You will see a hundred of waterfalls like this one on this video.
