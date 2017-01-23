HOME ADVERTISE CONTACT
The Grand Canyon in the rain is breathtaking

23 Jan 2017
The Grand Canyon is majestic and inarguably, magnificent. Located in the northwestern Arizona, it is very a distinguishable landmark that everyone should visit. It is commonly that everyone wants to visit the Grand Canyon on a beautiful sunny day to see its beauty. However, if you go in the rain, you’re in for an unusual treat. You will see a hundred of waterfalls like this one on this video.

