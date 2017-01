This is not an ordinary piano that you can commonly see on a concert stage. It might look strange but, it has a rich history because it is the oldest known surviving piano made by the famous instrument inventor – Bartolomeo Cristofori (1655-1731), in Florence, year 1720. Listening to this could possible give you the vibe of going back in the old times. You can imagine how many talented musician played on it. Watch this clip and be mesmerized by its sound.