This iPhone photobomber ruins news photographer’s perfect shot

13 Dec 2016
1 Comment
Here’s a funny story that will make your day. Susan L. Angstadt a news photographer was carefully preparing the perfect shot after waiting more than five hours and she ended up with a raw deal. The event was the demolition of a set of smokestacks in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, and the footage she did explains why it was worth the wait. However, the guy with the iPhone shows up and became a photobomber in a nearly perfect shot. Watch this clip.

