Have you ever dreamed of creating a perfect clone just like in some sci-fi movies? Well, with all the technology in the world, it is still really impossible to create a perfect clone.

It may sound like difficult to understand for an average folk who doesn’t have any idea about this stuff. But in this clip, MinutePhysics has a brilliant explanation why it is darn impossible and also gives us an insight what is the science behind cloning. Watch this clip.