Lots of people look forward to a great New Year’s eve but, often end up disappointed. Ever wondered why it doesn’t seem to live up to our expectations? Well, the latter is a part of the problem, however this video shares the other factors that contribute to a not-so-good New Year’s eve.

Why New Year’e eve sucks often times depends firstly, on our expectations. This video will give you a reminder on how you should take this part of the year and never feel disappointed again. Cheers!