Using AI to Plan a Realistic Family Costume Theme in Ten Minutes
Every family group costume debate follows the same script. One kid wants superheroes. Another wants something from a video game nobody over the age of eleven has heard of. A parent suggests a pun costume that requires everyone to wear a sign explaining the joke. Somebody vetoes wigs. By the time anyone agrees on anything,…
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