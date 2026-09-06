Your mom calls you, and her voice sounds different. Smaller. She tells you she thinks she “might have done something dumb” with her bank account, and before she even finishes the sentence you already know where this is going.

This moment happens in kitchens and living rooms every day. A parent who raised you, who taught you how to ride a bike or balance a checkbook, has just wired money to a stranger pretending to be a grandchild in jail, or clicked a link that looked exactly like their bank’s website, or bought gift cards for someone posing as the IRS. The scam worked because it was built to work, not because your parent is careless or foolish.

What happens in the next hour matters more than what already happened. Here’s how to handle it well.

Resist the Urge to React First

The first instinct is often panic, followed closely by frustration. Neither one helps.

Your parent is already scared. They’ve likely spent the last few hours or days feeling sick about it, maybe hiding it from you out of embarrassment, maybe telling themselves it wasn’t that bad. When you finally hear about it, the temptation is to ask “how could you fall for that?” That question does nothing except confirm the shame they’re already carrying.

Scammers who target older adults are professionals. They run scripts, use spoofed phone numbers, build fake websites with real logos, and know exactly which emotional buttons to press: fear of a grandchild in trouble, fear of a tax problem, fear of losing a benefit. These aren’t amateur tricks. People with decades of financial experience and healthy skepticism fall for them too.

Take a breath before you respond. Your tone in the first five minutes sets whether your parent tells you everything or starts holding things back to avoid another wave of judgment.

What You Need to Find Out First

Once you’re steady, you need information, gathered gently.

Ask what happened, in order. Not to assign blame, just to understand the sequence. Was it a phone call, a text, an email, a pop-up? Did they send money, share a password, give out a Social Security number, or install something on their computer?

Find out how the money moved. Wire transfer, gift cards, cryptocurrency, and payment apps all have different recovery paths, and some have almost none. Knowing the method tells you what’s realistically possible next.

Check whether access was given, not just money. If your parent shared a password or let someone remote into their computer, that’s a separate and urgent problem from a one-time payment. It means accounts could still be exposed even after the immediate scam is over.

Write this down somewhere, even just notes on your phone. You’ll need it for the calls that come next.

The Clock Is Running on the Practical Stuff

Time matters here more than in almost any other part of this process.

If money moved through an account, call the bank or card issuer right away and ask about reversing the transaction or freezing the card. Change passwords on any account that was mentioned, viewed, or accessed during the scam, starting with email and banking. Report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov, and if a wire transfer or larger sum was involved, file a report with local police too. A police report can matter later for insurance or bank disputes.

Watch for follow-up scams as well. Once someone is scammed once, their information often gets shared or resold, and a second scammer may call posing as “recovery services” that can get the money back for a fee. That’s almost always another scam.

None of this guarantees the money comes back. Some of it won’t. But acting fast gives you the best odds, and it gives your parent something to do besides sit alone with the guilt.

Building Protection Without Taking Over

Once the immediate fire is out, the longer conversation starts: how do you keep this from happening again, without making your parent feel like they’ve lost their independence?

This is a real balance, not a slogan. Adult children sometimes swing too far toward control, locking down every device and account, which can feel to a parent like being treated as a child rather than a person who made one bad call under pressure. The goal isn’t surveillance. It’s a shared plan.

Start with the phone. Set up call and message filtering so known scam numbers get blocked automatically, and consider a simple rule that any request for money or personal information gets a call to you first, no exceptions, no matter who it claims to be from.

Passwords matter too. Simplify them into something manageable, ideally with a password manager rather than a notebook by the computer. A light guide to password habits for the whole family works just as well for parents as it does for kids, since the underlying problem, reused and weak passwords, is the same at any age.

Talk through the specific scam scripts, not just “be careful online.” Vague warnings don’t stick. Specific examples do: the grandchild-in-trouble call, the fake tech support pop-up, the utility company threatening shutoff. Once someone recognizes the pattern, they’re far less likely to fall for the next version of it.

If your parent is open to it, look at parental-style controls for their own protection, not because they’re a child, but because call blocking, spending alerts, and account monitoring tools are just good sense at any age. The same thinking behind setting up parental controls without turning into the enemy applies here: the goal is protection with dignity, not a lockdown that breeds resentment.

The Emotional Weight Takes Longer to Lift

The money is often the easier part to deal with. The shame tends to linger longer.

Many older adults who get scammed don’t tell anyone, sometimes for weeks or longer, because they’re afraid of being seen as incapable or as a burden. Some worry it means they’re losing mental sharpness, and that fear alone can be more damaging than the financial loss.

Say plainly that this isn’t a sign of decline. Scam artists build entire careers around fooling smart, careful people. Being targeted isn’t a referendum on your parent’s mind or character.

Let them keep some control over the fix, too. Ask what they’d feel comfortable with rather than announcing new rules. If they want to learn how to use a password manager themselves, or set up their own call blocking, let them. Feeling capable again is part of the recovery.

If your parent is curious about technology but nervous after the scam, something low-stakes can help rebuild confidence. Exploring AI tools for grandparents without the overwhelm can help them feel competent with tech again instead of afraid of it.

And if the loss was significant, look at the finances plainly. A scam can wipe out savings meant for something else entirely. If it’s created a real disconnect between what your parent has and what they need, working through how to build an emergency fund when money feels tight together can turn a painful event into a concrete plan, which tends to help more than dwelling on what happened.

The Long Game

One scam doesn’t mean your parent needs to be managed from now on. It means a system failed to protect someone it should have protected, and now you both know where the blind spot was.

The families who handle this best don’t treat it as a one-time crisis to fix and forget. They build small, ongoing habits: checking in about suspicious calls, reviewing accounts together now and then, staying curious about new scam tactics as they appear. That’s what looking out for each other actually looks like.

Your parent trusted someone they shouldn’t have. Now it’s your turn to earn a different kind of trust: the kind that lets them come to you next time, before anything gets sent.