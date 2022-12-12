AI Writes Happy Endings for Sad Film Classics

Have you ever wished that a classic movie didn’t end so sad? With the help of ChatGPT, here are a few classics with happy endings!

West Side Story

At the end of West Side Story, the two rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, come to an understanding and agree to put aside their differences. Tony and Maria, the star-crossed lovers from opposing sides, are able to be together without fear of reprisal. The two gangs even come together to form a community center, where they can work on building a better future for themselves and their children. Through their efforts, they are able to create a more peaceful and harmonious world for themselves and future generations.

Leaving Las Vegas

In the alternate ending of Leaving Las Vegas, Ben, who is struggling with alcoholism, is able to find the strength to seek help and enter rehabilitation. With the support of his new friend and love interest, Sera, he begins to make positive changes in his life. He starts attending AA meetings, gets a job, and begins to rebuild his relationships with his family. As he continues on his journey of recovery, he finds hope and happiness for the first time in a long time. Although the road to recovery is not always easy, Ben is determined to turn his life around and make the most of his second chance.

Se7en

In the alternate ending of Se7en, the detectives are able to catch John Doe before he is able to carry out his final plan. They are able to save the life of Tracy, Mills’ wife, who was being held captive by Doe. Doe is arrested and brought to justice for his crimes. With the case finally closed, Mills and Somerset are able to move on with their lives and begin to heal from the trauma they have experienced. Mills and Tracy are able to rebuild their relationship and start a family. Somerset retires and spends his days traveling and enjoying life. The city is able to heal and move forward, no longer plagued by fear and violence.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

In the alternate ending of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Nurse Ratched is finally brought to justice for her abusive behavior towards the patients at the mental institution. She is arrested and charged with mistreatment of patients. The patients, including McMurphy, are able to leave the institution and return to society, where they are able to start new, fulfilling lives. McMurphy becomes an advocate for mental health awareness and works to destigmatize mental illness. As a result of his efforts, more people are able to access the help they need and live happy, healthy lives. The mental institution is shut down and replaced with a more compassionate and effective system of care.

Requiem for a Dream… with a twist

In the alternate ending of Requiem for a Dream, the main characters are able to overcome their addictions and find the help they need to turn their lives around. However, just when it seems like they have turned a corner, they are faced with a new challenge. It is revealed that their addictions were not their only problem – they were also unknowingly part of a government experiment to test the effects of various drugs on the human mind. The experiment, which was conducted without the subjects’ knowledge or consent, has left them with permanent physical and mental damage. In the end, the characters must come to terms with this new revelation and fight for justice against those who exploited them.