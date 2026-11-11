Think back to the gifts you got as a kid. A few probably stand out, but much of what was unwrapped in those years is long gone, broken, outgrown or donated. What tends to stick is different: the trip to see a show, the day at the lake with a grandparent, the cooking lesson with an aunt who let you crack all the eggs.

Experience gifts take that idea and put it under the tree. Instead of another object, you give a plan, a ticket or a promise of time together. They take up no closet space, they’re easy to tailor to the person and they often end up meaning more than whatever was in the box.

Why Experiences Make Good Gifts

Possessions bring some pleasure, but a lot of that fades once the thing becomes part of the background. A new sweater is exciting for a week. A day out often becomes a story you tell for years, and the anticipation beforehand is part of the fun.

Experiences also fit a simpler home. If your family is trying to keep clutter down, as we discussed in our guide to decluttering kids’ rooms before the gifts arrive, an experience gift adds joy without adding to the pile.

And many of them involve doing something together. That’s especially welcome for grandparents and relatives who’d rather have your time than another candle.

Ideas for Every Age and Budget

Experience gifts don’t have to be expensive. Some of the best cost little or nothing.

For young kids, consider a trip to a children’s museum, zoo or aquarium, a ticket to a local kids’ theater show, a “day with Grandpa” coupon for pancakes and the park or a membership to a place you already visit often. A membership can pay for itself if you go more than a couple of times.

For teens, think about concert or sports tickets, a class in something they’re curious about, like climbing, pottery, coding or driving lessons, or a day trip to a nearby city where they help plan the itinerary.

For adults, a cooking class, a museum or garden membership, a guided hike, a massage, theater tickets or a night out with child care included are all good options. New parents often treasure a few hours of free babysitting more than anything you could buy.

For grandparents and older relatives, an outing they don’t usually take, a lunch date every month, a lesson on using their phone’s video calls or a family photo session can be thoughtful choices.

Free or nearly free ideas include a homemade “coupon book” for things like a movie night of their choice or breakfast in bed, a picnic at a favorite spot, a hike with a packed lunch or teaching someone a skill you have.

Make the Gift Feel Like a Gift

A ticket printout can feel flat on a holiday morning, especially for kids. A little presentation helps.

Wrap a small object that hints at the experience. Swim goggles for a water park trip, a wooden spoon for a cooking class or a baseball for a game. Write a simple card that explains the plan and when it’ll happen. If the date isn’t set yet, include a few options so the person can help choose.

For younger kids, a countdown calendar to the big day builds anticipation, and the waiting can be part of the gift itself.

Plan the Follow-Through

The weak spot of experience gifts is that they sometimes never happen. A gift certificate gets lost in a drawer, or the “someday” outing keeps getting pushed back.

Put a date on the calendar as soon as you can, ideally within the first couple of months of the new year. If you’re giving a membership or a class, check expiration dates and booking rules before you buy. Some experiences book up weeks in advance, especially popular classes and shows.

If you’re giving a promise of your time, like a monthly lunch or a weekend project, treat it like an appointment. Following through is what makes it a real gift.

Pool Together for a Bigger Experience

Some experiences cost more than one person wants to spend on a single gift. That’s where group giving works well. Grandparents, aunts and uncles can chip in together for something a child would remember, like a weekend at a cabin, a season of swim lessons or a family trip to a theme park.

Agree on the plan early so nobody doubles up, and let one person handle the booking. A shared note or a quick message thread keeps everyone on the same page about who’s contributing what.

Distance doesn’t have to rule experiences out either. A relative who lives far away can give a museum membership in the recipient’s town, a gift certificate to a favorite local restaurant or a standing video call to cook the same recipe together. The experience happens apart, but it still connects you.

Talking to Family About the Idea

Not everyone takes to experience gifts right away, especially relatives who love shopping for toys. A gentle conversation helps.

Share a few specific ideas instead of a general request. “The kids would love tickets to the aquarium” lands better than “please don’t buy them stuff.” You can also suggest a mix, such as one small gift to unwrap plus an experience. Our guide to teaching kids the difference between wants and needs can help kids get on board too, so they don’t feel shortchanged.

If you’re keeping spending in check this year, experiences can fit any budget. A year-end money check-in is a good time to decide how much to set aside for them.

Gifts That Become Memories

Objects tend to wear out or get pushed to the back of a shelf. A day spent together leaves a different kind of trace: a photo on the fridge, a story at the dinner table, an inside joke that lasts years.

When you choose an experience, you’re giving the person something to look forward to and someone to share it with.