The costume only gets worn for a few hours. If you’re not in the same city, or the same state, or the same time zone, a blurry photo the next day is a poor substitute for watching your grandchild spin around in a dinosaur costume in real time. The good news is you don’t need to become a tech wizard to make that happen. You need about fifteen minutes of setup, done a day or two ahead, so Halloween night is just about watching, not troubleshooting.

Here’s how to get there without the stress.

Pick the App Before You Pick the Costume

The biggest source of Halloween video-call panic isn’t the technology itself. It’s trying to figure out the technology at 6:45 p.m. while eight kids in masks are lined up at the door.

Decide on the app well in advance and stick with it.

FaceTime works well if everyone involved has an iPhone or iPad. It’s built in, reliable, and requires no account setup beyond what’s already on the device. Zoom is a solid choice if the family uses a mix of devices, Android and Apple both, though free calls are time-limited on some plans, so check that before you’re mid-costume-reveal and the screen goes dark. Google Meet or WhatsApp video are good alternatives too, especially if some family members already use them for other calls during the year.

Whatever you pick, use the same app you’ve used before if one exists. Halloween night is not the night to learn a new interface.

Do a Test Run With No Costumes Involved

A trial call a day or two before Halloween catches most of the problems that would otherwise show up live, a bad connection, an app nobody remembers how to open, a volume set too low to hear anything over sugar-fueled shrieking.

Call your grandkids’ parents, or better yet, the grandkids themselves, and just talk for five minutes. Check that you can hear them, that they can hear you, that the video isn’t freezing, and that you know how to answer the call when it comes in rather than staring at a screen wondering what that green button does.

This is also the moment to ask the parents what time trick-or-treating actually starts in their neighborhood. Plans change year to year, and a call scheduled for 6 p.m. does no good if the kids are already three houses down the block by then.

Set Up Your Space Like You’re the One in Costume

You don’t need a ring light or a green screen. You do need a few basics that make a world of difference on a small phone screen.

Find good light. Face a window or a lamp rather than putting your back to one. Backlighting turns you into a dark silhouette, which is not the spooky effect anyone’s going for.

Prop the phone or tablet up. Holding a device for an active, wiggly video call gets tiring fast, and shaky footage is hard to watch. A stand, a stack of books, or even leaning it against a mug works fine.

Get close enough to be heard. Built-in microphones aren’t great at a distance. Sit near the device rather than across the room.

Charge it first. A dead battery mid-costume-reveal is a bad way to end the night. Plug in before the call if you can.

None of this requires new equipment, just a few minutes of thinking about the shot before you’re in it.

Make the Call an Event, Not an Interruption

Grandkids on Halloween are busy, sugared-up, and moving fast. A video call that feels like a chore to fit in will get rushed. One that feels like part of the night’s fun will get real attention.

Ask the parents to build the call into the plan rather than squeezing it in as an afterthought. Calling right before the kids head out the door gets you the full costume reveal while they’re still standing still. A quick call between houses works too, if trick-or-treating stays close to home, just long enough to show off the candy haul so far. Or set up the call for right after, when everyone’s back and ready to talk about which house gave out full-size candy bars.

If you’ve got grandkids scattered across more than one household, this is where a shared family group chat earns its keep. A single message with the plan for the night beats a string of separate calls that all land at once, competing for parents’ attention right as they’re trying to get shoes on small feet.

When Live Video Isn’t Possible

Sometimes the timing just doesn’t work. Time zones, work schedules, a toddler who melts down the second a screen turns off, whatever the reason, a live call isn’t always realistic.

If that’s the case this year, ask for a short video recorded on the spot instead, something you can watch the next morning with coffee. It’s not the same as watching live, but it’s far better than a single still photo, and there’s no pressure of a scheduled call falling apart in real time.

This is also a good year to think about keeping the memory alive past October 31st. Saving the photos and clips somewhere you’ll actually revisit them, a shared album, a simple folder, whatever you’ll actually open again, does more for the memory long term than letting them sit buried in a camera roll.

Watch for the Wrong Kind of Call, Too

Video calls are a good way to stay close, and holidays are also when scammers try to insert themselves into family communication, betting that grandparents are reaching out to family they don’t see often and won’t question an odd request. If you ever get a call or message that seems slightly off, from a number you don’t recognize, asking for money urgently, or claiming to be a grandchild who needs cash sent right away, slow down before responding. It’s worth knowing what to do if you or someone you love falls for one.

None of that should scare you off video calls. It’s simply worth knowing the difference between your actual grandchild in a witch hat and someone pretending to be them.

What Sticks After the Night Is Over

The app fades from memory fast. What stays is the laugh when the mask slipped sideways, or the moment a shy kid suddenly struck a pose for the camera because grandma was watching. Get the setup working ahead of time so it disappears into the background, and what’s left is just you, a small screen, and someone you love showing off a costume they picked out themselves.

Fifteen minutes of prep is a small price for that.