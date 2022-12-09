How to Write a Short Story with Artificial Intelligence

In playing with AI technology, and ChatGPL in particular, it’s amazing how easy it is to create content.

I asked ChatGPL to “write me a short story murder mystery. The story must have a beginning, middle and end. Include a plot twist and surprise ending.”

This is what it wrote in less then 30 seconds.

Once upon a time, in the small town of Willow Creek, there was a murder at the local inn. The victim was the innkeeper, a kindly old man named Mr. Jones.

At first, the townspeople were shocked and saddened by the news of Mr. Jones’ murder. But as the days went by, fear and suspicion began to spread through the town. Who could have committed such a heinous crime?

The town’s sheriff, a man named Frank, was determined to find out. He and his deputies searched for clues and interviewed witnesses, but they couldn’t seem to find any leads.

Then, one day, a stranger arrived in town. He was a tall, dark-haired man with a mysterious air about him. He said his name was Mr. Smith and that he was a private investigator.

Frank was skeptical at first, but Mr. Smith quickly proved himself to be a skilled detective. He found clues that the sheriff and his deputies had missed, and he soon had a suspect in mind: the innkeeper’s daughter, a young woman named Sarah.

Sarah was devastated when she heard that she was a suspect. She insisted that she was innocent, but Mr. Smith wasn’t so sure. He continued to investigate and eventually uncovered a shocking truth.

It turned out that Sarah’s father, Mr. Jones, was not the real innkeeper. He had been an imposter, and Sarah had killed him in order to protect the real innkeeper, her mother.

The townspeople were stunned by the revelation, but Mr. Smith and the sheriff were able to bring Sarah to justice. And with the real innkeeper back in charge, the town of Willow Creek was finally able to rest easy.

It’s not Hemingway, but it does have the foundations of a story that can have meat attached to it.

What are your thoughts?