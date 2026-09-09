Before Halloween lived on Instagram, it lived in ASCII art. Early online communities, the newsgroups and bulletin boards and chat rooms of the pre-web and early web internet, found their own ways to mark October without any of the tools we’d recognize today. No filters, no likes, just people who’d never met deciding together that the season deserved some attention.

It’s easy to forget the internet had a childhood before it had an audience. Halloween was one of the first times that childhood showed its personality.

When Usenet Wore a Costume

Newsgroups devoted to horror and ghost stories turned into seasonal gathering spots every October, long before “seasonal content calendar” was a phrase anyone used. Regulars would post ghost stories in threaded chains, each person adding a twist before passing it along. There was no algorithm pushing the spooky stuff to the top; people just showed up because they knew their internet friends would be there too.

Costumes existed in the form of text. Usernames changed for the month. Signature files, those little blocks of text people attached to the bottom of every post, sometimes got a seasonal touch: a shape drawn out of symbols, or a line of cobwebs suggested with dashes and tildes. It was a small gesture, but it meant something. It told the rest of the group: I know what month it is, and I’m playing along.

Chat rooms leaned into it too, in whatever loose, unofficial way a given community felt like. Channel names might turn spooky for a few weeks. Nobody could see anybody, so whatever creativity existed went entirely into the words people chose.

Chain Emails and the First Viral Ghost Stories

Long before anything “went viral” in the modern sense, ghost stories traveled through chain emails, and Halloween was prime season for it. A story about a haunted road or a cursed photograph would land in an inbox, get forwarded to a dozen people, and pick up small changes with every hop. By the time it came back around, it might carry new details, new warnings, sometimes a different ending entirely.

This was folklore doing what folklore has always done, just moving through a different pipe. The internet didn’t invent the ghost story chain, it just gave it a faster way to travel. Chain mail like this trained a lot of people to check their inbox out of habit long before that habit had a name.

Some of those forwards asked you to send the story along or risk vague bad luck. It never happened, but plenty of people forwarded it anyway. Superstition dressed up in a chain letter format that existed decades before the internet did, just moving faster now.

Early Web Pages Went All In on October

Once free homepage services gave regular people a place to build a page of their own, Halloween found its first real visual home online. These weren’t professional sites. They were personal pages built by teenagers, hobbyists, and families, often decorated with animated GIFs, tiled backgrounds, and whatever seasonal flair a person could figure out how to add with the tools available at the time.

A typical Halloween-themed personal page from that era leaned on a familiar set of tricks: a guestbook for visitors, links out to other spooky pages people had found, maybe a countdown ticking toward October 31st. None of it was polished, but it didn’t need to be. Nobody was building a Halloween page to grow a following. They built it because they liked Halloween and had just learned how to make a webpage.

Family Life Slowly Moved Online Too

As the web matured through the late 90s and early 2000s, Halloween stopped being just a forum subculture thing and started showing up in family life online. Costume ideas started coming from websites and forums as much as catalogs. The holiday didn’t move entirely online, but it picked up a digital layer that hadn’t existed before.

That change also brought some of the first tension between old and new. Costume shopping seemed to start earlier every year, driven by catalogs and then websites eager to sell before September even ended. If that pattern sounds familiar, it’s only picked up speed since; the commercial push around Halloween has kept creeping earlier as more of it happens online.

Charity drives found their way online too, with mixed results. Some were legitimate causes doing real seasonal fundraising. Others were less clear about where the money went, a problem that hasn’t gone away just because the platforms have changed.

What Got Lost, and What Didn’t

The early web communities weren’t purer than what came after. They were just smaller, and smaller groups tend to feel more personal by default.

Some things did get quieter over time. Fewer families rely on a landline to coordinate trick-or-treat routes or check in with a babysitter. Neighborhood coordination used to happen over a fence or a phone call. Now it might happen in a group chat, or get planned with help from an app in an afternoon instead of a week of phone tag.

The tools changed. The impulse didn’t. People still want an excuse to be a little strange together once a year, to tell a story that gives someone a chill, to decorate something just because the calendar says it’s time.

The Thread That Keeps Going

The internet’s first Halloween wasn’t one event. It was thousands of small ones: a ghost story passed down a newsgroup thread, a GIF bat flapping across a homemade page, a chain email that promised bad luck if you broke it. None of it was designed by a platform. It was built by people who wanted the season to feel like something, even through a screen.

Worth remembering every October, whether you’re scrolling through costume ideas or just telling a story to someone willing to listen. The medium keeps changing. The reason people show up for it hasn’t.