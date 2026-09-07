Your kid watches one video about the best Halloween costumes of the year, and by dinner time, every app on the tablet is showing them inflatable dinosaur suits and glow-in-the-dark skeleton onesies. They didn’t search for those. They didn’t ask for those. The algorithm just noticed and started following them around like a very persistent salesperson.

This is the moment a lot of parents want to launch into a full lecture on data privacy and targeted advertising. Don’t. That’s a fast way to turn a fun October tradition into homework. There’s a better way to handle it, one that keeps the costume shopping fun while helping your kid understand what’s actually happening on the screen.

Why the Ads Feel So Personal

Retargeted ads work because they’re built on behavior, not guesswork. If your child watches a costume unboxing video, taps on a witch hat, or lingers on a pumpkin-carving tutorial, that activity gets logged. Ad platforms use it to build a rough profile of what that device, and often that specific viewer, seems interested in.

Then the ads follow. Not because someone is spying in a creepy movie-villain way, but because the whole system is designed to keep showing you things you already clicked on. It’s the same reason a pair of sneakers you looked at once seems to chase you across every website for two weeks straight.

For kids, this can feel like magic or like surveillance, depending on their age and temperament. Neither reaction is wrong. Both are worth talking about, calmly, without turning it into a crisis.

Start With Curiosity, Not a Warning

Kids pick up on tone fast. If you open with “this is dangerous” or “companies are tracking you,” you’ll get a wide-eyed kid who either shuts down or gets unnecessarily scared of their own tablet. Try curiosity instead.

Ask them what they noticed. Something like, “Hey, have you noticed you keep seeing the same costume ad?” invites them to observe rather than defend. Most kids will say yes immediately, because they’ve noticed too. They just haven’t had a name for it.

From there, explain it like a pattern instead of a plot. You can say something like, “When you watch stuff or tap on things, the app remembers, and it tries to show you more of what you already looked at.” That’s honest, it’s simple, and it doesn’t require inventing anything scarier than what’s actually happening.

You can also let your kid guess how it works. Kids are often sharper than we give them credit for. Ask “why do you think it keeps showing you that specific mask?” and let them reason it out. When they land on the answer themselves, it sticks better than any explanation you could give.

Turn It Into a Game, Not a Rule

Once your kid understands the basic mechanic, you can make noticing ads part of the fun instead of a chore.

Challenge them to count how many times the same costume or store shows up across different apps in one day. It turns advertising into a scavenger hunt instead of something sneaky happening behind their back.

Some costume ads use countdown timers, “only 3 left in stock,” or fake urgency to get a quick reaction. Ask your kid to spot when an ad is trying to rush them into a decision. Naming the tactic out loud takes away a lot of its power.

There’s also a lot to learn by comparing the ad to reality. If a costume looks amazing in the video but the reviews or photos from actual buyers look different, that’s a useful lesson in itself, and a much more memorable one than anything you could lecture about.

None of this requires shutting down the shopping experience. Kids can still get excited about costumes. They can still enjoy scrolling through options with you. The goal isn’t suspicion of everything they see online, it’s basic literacy about how the system works.

Where Parental Controls Actually Help

Talking through ad behavior is one piece. The other is making sure the household setup isn’t working against you. If your kid is bouncing between five different apps, each collecting its own trail of clicks and watch history, the ad targeting gets more precise and harder to have a conversation about because there’s more data feeding it.

This is where a reasonable set of parental controls can handle some of the heavy lifting, not by locking everything down, but by limiting how much of your child’s activity gets tracked and monetized in the first place. Controls work best when they’re framed as household settings, not punishment, and when your kid understands roughly what they do and why.

If costume shopping is happening across several devices this month, it’s also a good excuse to think about whether a family tech curfew makes sense heading into the busier fall season. Less scattered screen time often means fewer scattered ad profiles too.

Money Conversations Hide Inside Costume Ads

Halloween costumes are also a low-stakes, high-frequency way to introduce money concepts. A costume ad chasing your kid around the internet is a small, real example of persuasion design, and persuasion design is something they’ll run into for the rest of their lives, in bigger and more expensive forms.

Start with what the costume actually costs. Not just the sticker price, but shipping, the accessories the ad conveniently bundles in, and whether it’s actually cheaper than something similar at a local store.

There’s also the difference between wants and impulse worth pointing out. An ad that shows up nine times in one day isn’t doing that because the costume is uniquely great. It’s doing that because repetition works. Helping a kid separate “I really want this” from “I’ve just seen this a lot” is a useful skill well beyond October.

If your teen has their own bank account, a costume purchase is a small, real-world chance to practice checking a balance before clicking buy. Small stakes now, better habits later.

None of this needs to feel like a finance seminar wedged into a Tuesday afternoon. It’s a two-minute conversation while scrolling together, and it plants something that grows over time.

The Grandparent Angle

It’s worth remembering this isn’t only a kid issue. Retargeted ads and manufactured urgency work on adults too, including the grandparents who might be helping shop for a grandchild’s costume this year. If you’ve ever had to help an older relative untangle a strange online purchase, you already know how convincing this stuff can be for anyone, at any age. The same skepticism you’re building in your kids is worth revisiting with the whole family, especially anyone who might be more vulnerable to online scams dressed up as a good deal.

Keep the Fun in the Front Seat

None of this means treating every ad like a threat or turning costume shopping into a research project. The point is smaller than that. When kids understand why an ad keeps showing up, they stop seeing it as something mysterious happening to them and start seeing it as something they can notice, question, and occasionally laugh at.

Halloween is supposed to be fun. So is figuring out how the tricks work.