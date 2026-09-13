Your kid’s phone buzzes. “Your package could not be delivered. Confirm your address here.” There’s a link, a sense of urgency, and maybe even the right shipping company’s name in the sender ID. Fall is peak shopping season, with orders piling up for costumes, gifts, and decorations, so a text like this doesn’t stand out the way it would in March. Scammers know exactly when to strike.

This is a good moment for a five-minute conversation with your older kids, the ones with their own phones and their own growing pile of online orders. A quick walkthrough of what these texts look like and why they work goes a long way.

Why Fall Is Prime Season for This Scam

Package volume spikes hard between October and the holidays. People are ordering costumes, host gifts, decorations, and early holiday presents, which means everyone’s inbox and text thread is already full of real shipping notifications. A fake one blends right in.

Kids are especially exposed here. They’re often the ones tracking their own orders, whether it’s a game, a jacket, or something for a school project. If they’ve got a phone and a habit of clicking tracking links, they’re a target the same as any adult, maybe more so, because they haven’t built up the skepticism yet.

It helps to frame this the same way you’d frame any seasonal scam pattern. If you’ve talked with your kids about spotting a fake charity drive before Halloween, this is a familiar setup wearing a new outfit. Someone is using a season’s normal activity, shopping, giving, traveling, as cover for a scam that wouldn’t work as well any other time of year.

What These Texts Actually Look Like

Delivery scam texts, sometimes called “smishing” (SMS plus phishing), share a handful of traits worth pointing out to your kid directly. Once they’ve seen one broken down, it’s hard to unsee the pattern in the next one.

Start with the vague, urgent problem. “There’s an issue with your delivery.” “Your package is on hold.” It never says which package, because the scammer doesn’t know what you ordered. It’s a guess that works often enough to be worth sending out by the thousands.

Then there’s the link that doesn’t quite match. The text might say USPS or FedEx, but the link underneath goes somewhere strange, a string of random letters, a domain that’s almost right but not quite (like “fedex-tracking-update.com” instead of fedex.com).

Somewhere in there is usually a request for information a shipping company would never need over text. Full card numbers, a social security number, a login password. Real delivery services don’t ask for this to release a package.

And underneath all of it is pressure to act fast. “Address will expire in 24 hours.” “Reship fee must be paid today.” Urgency is the whole engine of the scam. It’s designed to make a teenager tap before they think.

Teach Them to Check Instead of Click

The goal isn’t to make your kid paranoid about every text. It’s to build one habit: pause before tapping a link in an unexpected delivery notice, and verify some other way.

Go straight to the source. If they think a package really might be delayed, they can open the shipping company’s actual app or type the website address in manually instead of tapping the link in the text. If there’s a real problem, it’ll show up there too.

Check the sender number, not just the name. Phones often display a company name based on saved contacts or guesswork, but the actual number sending the text is worth a look. A random 10-digit number or a string of letters is a red flag, since real shipping alerts usually come from short, consistent codes.

Look at what was actually ordered. If nothing’s in transit, the text is fake. This sounds obvious, but scam texts count on people not stopping to think, “Wait, did I even order anything this week?”

Never enter payment info from a text link. No legitimate delivery ever requires a surprise fee paid through a link in a text message. If a kid sees a request for card details to “release” a package, that’s the whole scam right there.

Make It a Two-Minute Habit, Not a Lecture

Older kids tune out warnings that sound like a parent reciting a safety pamphlet. What tends to land better is showing them a real example, walking through it together, and asking them to spot the red flags themselves.

Pull up an old scam text if you’ve got one saved, or find a real example online, and walk through it out loud. Does this match anything you actually ordered? Where does that link really go? Why is it trying to rush you? Asking the questions together, once, teaches more than repeating a rule ever will.

Once a kid has walked through the logic once, they start applying it on their own. Not memorized rules, but a habit of pausing on anything urgent that showed up uninvited.

This connects to the same skills covered in learning how to set up parental controls without turning into the enemy. The point isn’t to lock down every device or read every text. It’s to build judgment kids can carry with them, since you can’t filter every scam that ever gets sent.

Where This Fits Into a Bigger Fall Conversation

Delivery scams don’t show up in isolation. They tend to spike alongside other seasonal traffic, fake charity requests, holiday shopping deals that seem too good, phony travel deals timed to when families are booking off-season trips. Each version does the same basic thing: it uses the season’s normal rush to slip a scam past someone who’s distracted.

It’s worth mentioning that texting itself has become the new front door for this kind of thing, the same way email did years ago. If you’ve read about how email became the first habit-forming technology, you know the pattern: any tool that trains us to check it constantly becomes a tool scammers can exploit. Text messages are just the current version. Kids who grew up checking notifications reflexively are exactly the audience these scams are built for.

A Few Ground Rules Worth Setting Together

Rather than a strict list of don’ts, frame this as a shared household approach, something everyone follows, not just the kids.

Skip links in unexpected delivery texts and go to the app or website directly instead. Never hand over payment or personal information over text, regardless of how official it looks. If something feels off, ask before acting, since a ten-second gut check beats an hour of cleanup later. And treat urgency itself as a warning sign rather than a reason to hurry.

None of this requires fear. It requires familiarity. The more times a kid sees a fake delivery text and correctly calls it out, the less power the next one has.

A Habit Worth Keeping Past the Holidays

Package scams don’t end when the season winds down. They just find a new excuse, tax season, back-to-school shipping, a big product launch. What you’re really teaching isn’t “watch out for fake delivery texts.” It’s “slow down when something wants you to hurry.”

That habit doesn’t expire when the packages stop arriving. It’s the same instinct that helps someone question a strange email, a fake invoice, or a call that sounds a little too official. Teach it once, well, and it keeps working long after this particular scam text is forgotten.