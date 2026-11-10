Before the internet, choosing a new vacuum cleaner or a car seat meant asking around. You’d ask a neighbor what they had, flip through a consumer magazine at the library, trust the salesperson at the store or simply pick the box that looked sturdiest. If it turned out to be a lemon, you learned that the hard way.

Today, a family can read hundreds of opinions about almost anything before buying it, from strangers in other states and other countries. Star ratings sit next to nearly every product, restaurant, hotel and contractor. That change happened over a couple of decades, and it reshaped how families decide what to bring home.

Word of Mouth Before the Web

Recommendations have always mattered. For generations, families relied on a small circle of trusted voices: relatives, friends, coworkers and the folks at church or the ballfield. A good mechanic or pediatrician was something you heard about over a fence.

Published reviews existed too. Consumer magazines tested products and printed ratings, newspapers ran restaurant and movie critics, and travel guidebooks rated hotels. These were written by professionals, usually one reviewer or a small team, and they covered a limited number of things.

The gap was everything in between. If you wanted to know whether a particular toaster lasted, or whether a small motel off the highway was clean, there often wasn’t anyone to ask.

Customers Start Writing Back

The early web changed that by letting ordinary shoppers publish their opinions. Online bookstores and retailers in the mid-1990s began inviting customers to post their own reviews next to products. It was a bold idea at the time, since a store was letting buyers say bad things about what it sold.

Shoppers loved it. A review from someone who’d owned the product for six months felt more useful than a glossy description. Over the next decade, dedicated review sites appeared for restaurants, local businesses and travel, and the habit spread from books and gadgets to nearly everything.

The star rating became a kind of universal shorthand. Four and a half stars meant something whether you were looking at a blender or a beach rental.

What Changed at Home

For families, online reviews made some decisions much easier. Parents researching strollers or high chairs could read about real-world problems, like a buckle that jammed or a tray that was hard to clean, before spending the money.

Travel changed a lot too. Families planning a trip could see photos from other guests and read about noisy rooms or friendly staff, which took some of the guesswork out of booking a place sight unseen. We’ve looked at how the road trip itself went digital in our piece on moving from paper maps to GPS.

Reviews also changed the conversation around the dinner table. Kids grew up checking ratings before choosing a game or a movie, and “what did people say about it?” became part of nearly every purchase. Holiday shopping in particular moved online, as we covered in how the Wish Book gave way to the online wish list.

The Trouble With Stars

As reviews became more influential, they also became a target. Fake reviews, paid reviews and reviews written in exchange for free products started showing up, and businesses sometimes tried to bury bad feedback. Review platforms and regulators have pushed back with detection tools and rules, but the problem hasn’t disappeared.

Families learned new habits as a result. Reading a few of the negative reviews became as useful as looking at the average score. A product with thousands of reviews and a few complaints often turned out more trustworthy than one with a handful of glowing five-star ratings posted the same week.

There’s also the question of whose opinion fits your life. A hotel review from a couple on a quiet getaway may not tell a family with three young kids what it needs to know. Learning to read between the lines became part of shopping.

Reading Reviews Well Today

A few habits help when you’re sorting through ratings.

Read the middle. Three- and four-star reviews are often the most balanced, with specific details about what worked and what didn’t.

Look for patterns. One complaint about a broken zipper may be bad luck. A dozen is a design problem.

Check the dates. Products change over time, and a business can improve or slip. Recent reviews usually matter more.

Notice the details. A review that describes how the reviewer used the product, and for how long, carries more weight than one that just says “great” or “terrible.”

Watch for incentives. Some reviews note that the writer got the product free or at a discount. That doesn’t make the review false, but it’s worth weighing differently from one written by someone who paid full price and had no reason to be kind.

If you use reviews to time a big purchase, our guide to using price tracking before Black Friday without overbuying pairs well with this.

AI Joins the Conversation

The newest chapter is AI. Many shopping sites now show AI-generated summaries that boil hundreds of reviews down to a few lines about common praise and complaints. Chat assistants can also help you compare products by pulling together what reviewers tend to say.

These summaries can save time, but they’re only as good as the reviews underneath. If the original reviews are skewed, the summary will be too. Treat them as a starting point and still read a handful of real reviews yourself, especially for anything your kids will use every day or anything that costs real money.

A Bigger Circle to Ask

Online reviews took the old habit of asking a neighbor and stretched it to include millions of people. That’s brought real benefits and some new headaches, and it’s changed what families expect before they spend money.

The instinct underneath it hasn’t changed at all. Before you bring something home, you want to hear from someone who’s already lived with it.