The holidays produce more photos than any other stretch of the year. Kids in matching pajamas, the table before everyone digs in, the whole family squeezed onto the porch steps, a snowy morning at the cabin. Sharing them is half the fun, whether that’s a post for friends or a quick send to the grandparents.

What’s easy to forget is that a photo can carry more than the picture. Location details, visible street signs and “we’re away until the 3rd” captions all say something about where you are and when your house is empty. A few small habits let you share the moments you love without handing out a map.

What a Photo Can Reveal

Most phones can save the location where a photo was taken right inside the image file. That data, often called location metadata or geotags, travels with the photo when you send the original file. Many major social apps strip it out when you post, but not every app or sharing method does, and photos sent by email, cloud links or some messaging apps may keep it.

The picture itself can give away just as much. A house number on the front door, a car’s license plate in the driveway, a school logo on a sweatshirt or a distinctive landmark down the street can all point to a specific place. None of this means you should stop sharing. It means taking a second look before you hit post.

Check Your Phone’s Camera Settings

You can decide whether your camera records location at all.

On an iPhone, go to Settings, then Privacy & Security, then Location Services, then Camera, and choose whether the camera can use your location. When you share a photo from the Photos app, you can also tap Options at the top of the share screen and turn off Location for that particular share.

On Android, open the Camera app’s settings and look for an option like “Location tags” or “Save location.” The exact wording depends on the phone maker. Google Photos and other gallery apps may also have a setting to remove location when you share.

Some families leave location on so the photo library can sort pictures by place, which is handy for finding old trip photos later. That’s a fine choice. Just remember to remove location when you share outside the family.

Think About When You Post

Posting in real time tells people where you are right now. Posting a “headed to Grandma’s for a week” update tells them your home is empty.

A simple fix is to post after the fact. Share the trip photos once you’re home, or at least once you’ve left that spot. The pictures are just as fun a few days later, and the people who care about them won’t mind the wait.

The same goes for check-ins and location stickers on social apps. They’re optional. Skip them for your home, your kids’ schools and anywhere you visit regularly. SafetySurf goes deeper on this in its guide to sharing your location during holiday travel and what to turn off before you go.

Look Closely Before You Share

Take a few seconds with each photo before it goes out.

Zoom in on the background. Is the house number visible? A street sign? A car plate? Crop it out or pick a different shot. Check what’s on the fridge or the wall, since school calendars, party invitations and mail can show names and addresses. Watch for kids’ names on backpacks, jerseys or holiday stockings in public posts.

Holiday cards deserve the same look if you’re making a digital version to share widely. A beautiful photo in front of your house is lovely in an envelope going to relatives. Posted publicly, it shows strangers exactly what your house looks like. For more on what family pictures can reveal, see SafetySurf’s piece on what to check before you post family photos.

Share With the Right Audience

Not every photo needs to go to everyone. Most social apps let you choose who sees each post, whether that’s close friends, family only or the public.

A private shared album is often the best home for holiday photos. Both iPhone and Android photo apps offer shared albums, and family members can add their own pictures too. It’s a cozy way for relatives who couldn’t make it to see the day as it happens, without posting anything publicly.

Family group chats work well for the same reason, as long as they don’t take over the day. Our guide on keeping the family group chat from taking over the holidays has a few tips there.

Talk With Kids and Teens About It

Older kids and teens post their own holiday photos, and they may not think about location at all. Have a short, relaxed conversation instead of a lecture.

Explain that photos can show where someone lives or goes to school, and show them how to turn off location on their camera and skip location tags. Agree on a few family basics, such as no posting the house from the outside and no announcing trips while you’re away. Kids are more likely to follow rules they helped make.

Give Older Posts a Quick Look

While you’re thinking about it, scroll back through your own public posts from past holidays. You may find a photo of the front of the house, a tagged location at your kids’ school or a post announcing a trip while it was happening.

You don’t need to delete years of memories. Change the audience on the ones that reveal too much, or archive them so only you can see them. Many social apps let you do this in a few taps from the post’s menu. It’s also a good moment to see who follows you and whether every account still belongs there.

Share the Moment, Keep the Map

Holiday photos are for remembering and for staying close to people you love. Removing location when you share and posting once you’re back home keep the focus where it belongs.

The best photos of the season are about the people in them. Where you were standing can stay between you and the family.