The week of Black Friday turns every inbox into a flyer stack. Deals land by email and text, ads follow you from app to app and the group chat fills with links from relatives who found “the best price anywhere.” It’s a fun week to shop, and it’s also a week when it’s easy to click on something you’d normally pause on.

Safer shopping during the sale rush doesn’t take technical skills. It mostly comes down to a few habits the whole household can share, set up before the deals start. Think of this as a light, practical checklist rather than a security manual.

Before the Sales Start

A little prep in the days before the rush makes the busy week calmer.

Clean up the accounts you’ll actually use. Decide which few stores you plan to shop with and make sure you can log in, your saved address is right and old payment cards are removed. SafetySurf has a detailed guide to cleaning up your shopping accounts before the holiday rush that walks through it.

Turn on sign-in protection. If a store or payment account offers two-step verification, turn it on now, not in the middle of a checkout.

Pick one card for online shopping. Using a single credit card for holiday orders makes it much easier to spot a charge you don’t recognize. Many families find a credit card simpler than a debit card here, because disputed charges don’t come straight out of the checking account.

Make your wish list before you see the ads. A list written ahead of time keeps you focused on what you meant to buy. WorldVillage’s guide to price tracking before Black Friday pairs well with this step.

Go to the Store, Not the Link

The single most useful habit for sale week is simple: when a deal catches your eye in an email, text or social media ad, don’t tap the link. Open the store’s app or type the store’s address yourself and find the deal there.

Real sales show up on the real site. If the offer isn’t there, that’s a good sign the message wasn’t what it seemed. This one habit sidesteps most look-alike websites, which can copy a familiar store’s logo and colors closely.

It also helps with the flood of messages about orders. Delivery updates and “problem with your payment” notices are common lures during the holidays. Check the status inside your account or the shipping company’s own app instead of clicking. SafetySurf explains how fake package delivery texts work if you’d like more background.

Signs a Deal Deserves a Second Look

Most deals during sale week are real. A few aren’t, and they tend to share some traits.

A price that’s far below what every other store is charging for the same item.

A web address that’s slightly off, with extra words, odd spellings or an unfamiliar ending.

Pressure to act right now, such as a countdown on a site you’ve never heard of.

Payment requests by gift card, wire transfer or a payment app instead of a normal checkout.

A missing return policy or no way to contact the seller is another flag worth noticing.

None of these proves a scam on its own. But two or three together are a good reason to close the tab and buy from a store you know.

Shopping on Phones and Public Wi-Fi

A lot of holiday shopping happens on a phone in a waiting room, a coffee shop or a relative’s living room. That’s fine with a couple of precautions.

Use the store’s own app when you can. Official apps from the app store you already use are a sensible way to shop on the go.

Save the checkout for a trusted connection. Browsing deals on public Wi-Fi is one thing. Entering card details is better done on your home network or your phone’s cellular data.

Keep your phone updated. Installing system and app updates before the holidays is one of the easiest protections you can add.

Bring the Kids Into It

Older kids and teens shop online too, whether it’s with their own money, a gift card or a parent’s account. Sale week is a natural time to talk about how to spot a bad link, without making it scary.

Show them a real promotional email and a suspicious one side by side, and ask what they notice. Agree on a household rule, such as checking with a parent before buying from any site the family hasn’t used before. WorldVillage has a kid-friendly guide to spotting a fake website or scam link that makes a good conversation starter.

If Something Goes Wrong

Even careful shoppers slip sometimes, especially when they’re busy. If you think you entered card details on a bad site, or you see a charge you don’t recognize, act quickly and calmly.

Contact your card issuer. Use the number on the back of the card, not one from an email. They can block the card and help you dispute the charge.

Change the password. If you logged in on a suspicious page, change that password, and any other account that used the same one.

Watch your statements for a while. Keep an eye on your accounts over the next few weeks and call the card issuer about anything strange right away.

It’s also worth telling the rest of the family. If one person got a convincing fake message, others may get the same one.

Enjoying the Deals Without the Worry

Black Friday can be a good time to cross gifts off the list, especially for a family watching its budget. The goal isn’t to fear every email. It’s to have a few habits so automatic that you don’t have to think about them in the moment.

If going to the store instead of the link becomes second nature, and a deal that feels too urgent makes you pause instead of hurry, then you can spend sale week focused on what you came for: finding something good for the people you love.